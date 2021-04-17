Fusible Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Million (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Fusible has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $26,469.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusible coin can currently be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00005536 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fusible has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00067721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.06 or 0.00290458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $455.11 or 0.00734144 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00023999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,756.52 or 0.99620054 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $513.06 or 0.00827617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

