Fruth Investment Management Invests $205,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in CME Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1,060.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of CME Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $204.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.43. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

