FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FRMO stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,233. FRMO has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

