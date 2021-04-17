Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB cut Fraport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Fraport from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fraport has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. Fraport has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $33.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

