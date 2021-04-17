Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB cut Fraport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Fraport from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fraport has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. Fraport has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $33.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

