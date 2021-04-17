Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Up 44.4% in March

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FPRUY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FPRUY stock remained flat at $$31.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. Fraport has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $33.17.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

