Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Up 44.4% in March

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FPRUY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FPRUY stock remained flat at $$31.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. Fraport has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $33.17.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

