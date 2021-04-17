Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the March 15th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,108.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUF opened at $55.47 on Friday. Fraport has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $78.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

