Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) PT Raised to $100.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FWRD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $89.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $350.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

