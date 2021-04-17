FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

In related news, President Kyle Cerminara purchased 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $59,921.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of FG New America Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,392 shares of company stock worth $329,242 in the last 90 days.

Shares of FGNA stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.