FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $46,000 in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Summer Infant by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Summer Infant from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of SUMR stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Summer Infant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 0.87%.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

