FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $38,000 in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Quidel by 55.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,136,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.00.

QDEL stock opened at $125.98 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $101.70 and a 52 week high of $306.72. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.10.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

