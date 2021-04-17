FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $29,000 in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 147,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Remark by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 78,612 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 331.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,023 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Remark by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,481,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 817,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Remark during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MARK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Remark stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $189.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.34.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

