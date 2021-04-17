FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,010,000 after purchasing an additional 57,355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in FMC by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $112.47 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $81.58 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

