FLETA (FLETA) Trading Down 21.5% Over Last 7 Days

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. FLETA has a total market cap of $27.65 million and approximately $693,188.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can now be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLETA has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00069058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00022898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.08 or 0.00726319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00086671 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00032634 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,143,143,135 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.