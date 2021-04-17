First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Up 86.4% in March

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the March 15th total of 810,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 938,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,978. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,887 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 930,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,879,000 after acquiring an additional 626,495 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,182,000 after acquiring an additional 429,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,435,000 after acquiring an additional 302,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 349,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 300,195 shares during the period.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.