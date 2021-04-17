First National Financial Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.
Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$48.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$49.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.95. The company has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 15.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$26.11 and a 12-month high of C$52.25.
First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$387.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that First National Financial will post 4.1415566 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$50.06 per share, with a total value of C$51,111.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,530,658 shares in the company, valued at C$376,984,739.48.
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.