First National Financial Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$48.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$49.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.95. The company has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 15.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$26.11 and a 12-month high of C$52.25.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$387.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that First National Financial will post 4.1415566 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$50.06 per share, with a total value of C$51,111.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,530,658 shares in the company, valued at C$376,984,739.48.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

