First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 0.9% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.95. 30,163,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,483,563. The firm has a market cap of $213.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

