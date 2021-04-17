First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $5.81 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.46.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,792,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,068. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.40. The company has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

