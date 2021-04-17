First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.36.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.73 and a 200-day moving average of $159.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $98.84 and a 12-month high of $199.71.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.