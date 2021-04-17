First Midwest Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in The Home Depot by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 160.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 21.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD stock traded up $5.34 on Friday, reaching $328.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,213,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,648. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.82 and a 1 year high of $323.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.24 and its 200 day moving average is $278.18. The company has a market cap of $352.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.80.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.