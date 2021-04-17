First Hawaiian Bank Purchases New Shares in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $23,989,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,076,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,352,168.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 11,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $875,515.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 286,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,459,410.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,438 shares of company stock valued at $15,454,944. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK opened at $88.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.80. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $93.84.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $772.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.27 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

