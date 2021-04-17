First Hawaiian Bank Buys New Stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.11% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

FCVT stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.59. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

