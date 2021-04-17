First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after buying an additional 117,529 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,963,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,855,000 after buying an additional 65,076 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,856,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

