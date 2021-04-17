First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 2,498 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $1,658,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,782 shares of company stock valued at $15,332,733. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $96.31 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average of $90.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

