First Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust owned 0.12% of Coastal Financial worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 13.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

CCB opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $316.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

