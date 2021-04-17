First Bank & Trust Has $312,000 Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

First Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,095,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $95.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $97.81.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.