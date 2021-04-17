First Bank & Trust Has $160,000 Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $33.97.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.