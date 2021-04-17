First Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $74.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.72 and its 200-day moving average is $95.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.66 and a 1-year high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.39 million. Analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

EBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.57.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

