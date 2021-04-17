First Bank & Trust Acquires 712 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 29.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 30.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $4,501,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $57,691,000.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $62.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

