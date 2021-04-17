First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.33.

First American Financial stock opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. Research analysts predict that First American Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 12,848.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,557 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 47.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

