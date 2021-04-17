First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,979 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,223 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,264,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

NYSE:FAF opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.80. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. Susquehanna lifted their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.