Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Finch Therapeutics Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Shares of FNCH stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

In other news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek bought 88,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.