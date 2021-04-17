Financial Contrast: Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) versus Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Nutanix has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commvault Systems has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

67.0% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Commvault Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Nutanix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nutanix and Commvault Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix -69.59% -1,175,319.00% -40.41% Commvault Systems -4.47% 4.52% 2.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nutanix and Commvault Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $1.31 billion 4.27 -$872.88 million ($4.19) -6.53 Commvault Systems $670.89 million 4.77 -$5.64 million $0.43 158.42

Commvault Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutanix. Nutanix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commvault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nutanix and Commvault Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 0 6 8 0 2.57 Commvault Systems 0 1 6 0 2.86

Nutanix presently has a consensus target price of $35.69, indicating a potential upside of 30.55%. Commvault Systems has a consensus target price of $65.14, indicating a potential downside of 4.37%. Given Nutanix’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Commvault Systems.

Summary

Commvault Systems beats Nutanix on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution. It also offers Nutanix Calm, an application marketplace, which provides automation services that streamline application lifecycle management and deliver powerful hybrid cloud orchestration; Nutanix Files, a software-defined file storage solution; Nutanix Flow, an application-centric firewall services; and Prism, a solution to manage multiple clusters within a single datacenter. In addition, the company provides Nutanix Objects, a software-defined S3-compatible object services; Nutanix Karbon, offers deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; Nutanix Era, an automated database management solutions; Nutanix Xi Leap, a cloud-based disaster recovery service to maintain IT operations in the event of a datacenter outage; and Xi Frame, a desktop-as-a-service platform to deliver virtual apps or desktops to users from multiple public cloud environments and/or an enterprises private cloud datacenter, as well as developing Nutanix Clusters solution, which allows deployment of on-premises running on a various qualified hardware platforms in public cloud environments, such as Amazon Web services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage. The company also provides Commvault Orchestrate, an automated service delivery technology that enables users to provision, sync, and validate data in various environments for IT needs, such as disaster recovery testing, development testing operations, and workload migrations; Commvault Venture Â- Hedvig, a storage platform provides multi-protocol support required across block, file, and object storage with native application, hypervisor, container, and cloud integration; and Commvault Venture Â- Metallic offers software-as-a-service backup and recovery solutions; and Commvault Activate, a solution, which allow customers to comply with privacy regulations. In addition, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers professional and customer support services. The company sells its software and related services directly through its sales force to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through its network of value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in the banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utility, and energy industries. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Netapp, Amazon Web Services, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

