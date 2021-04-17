Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Raised to $53.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.57.

FNF traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,027. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.57.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,530,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,055 shares of company stock worth $19,703,475. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

