FibroGen’s (FGEN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of FibroGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.14.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $260,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in FibroGen by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,923,000 after purchasing an additional 364,552 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after purchasing an additional 90,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FibroGen by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 182,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

