FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 18,645 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,645 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258,833 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diageo by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Diageo by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after buying an additional 108,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $178.61 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.01.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

