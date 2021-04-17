FDx Advisors Inc. Has $11.77 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

