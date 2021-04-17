FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,147 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,020,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,989,000 after purchasing an additional 83,989 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $169,758. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $804.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $488.00 and a 12 month high of $826.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $736.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $751.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $753.74.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.