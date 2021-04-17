Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 13,000 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,472,000 after acquiring an additional 579,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,915,000 after buying an additional 148,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,608,000 after buying an additional 75,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,995,000 after buying an additional 80,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,348,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average of $92.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEC. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

