Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 8,309 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.70.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.67. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

