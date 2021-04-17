Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in General Motors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 763,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $58.61 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,596,239 shares of company stock valued at $92,738,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

