Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 64.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in J. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $133.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $136.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

