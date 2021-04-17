Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Increased to C$675.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$610.00 to C$675.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FFH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$450.00 to C$694.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$630.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$574.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.39 billion and a PE ratio of 72.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$319.37 and a 1 year high of C$580.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$537.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$463.05.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The firm had revenue of C$8.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 48.5283076 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total transaction of C$1,246,989.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,519,094.49.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

