Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $537.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $537.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $532.95 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $287.15 and a 12-month high of $534.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $479.93 and its 200-day moving average is $473.73.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

