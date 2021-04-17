Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Cowen

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $326.78.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $307.82 on Thursday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $168.34 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.63. The stock has a market cap of $876.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total transaction of $11,963,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock worth $407,570,508. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

