F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $207.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FFIV. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.78.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $209.77 on Wednesday. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.22.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,063.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $640,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,894 shares of company stock worth $3,395,173. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 57.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,357 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 12.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.