Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 524.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,233 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 36,478 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.66. 22,752,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,286,496. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

