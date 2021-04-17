extraDNA (XDNA) Price Tops $0.0014

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, extraDNA has traded down 5% against the dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $394,750.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,153.79 or 0.99975382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00041893 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010969 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.26 or 0.00606827 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.81 or 0.00385736 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $577.64 or 0.00929137 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00134939 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004471 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.