Expanse (EXP) Achieves Market Cap of $3.31 Million

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and $50,805.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,481.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.26 or 0.03947968 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.83 or 0.00512079 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,117.00 or 0.01816811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.95 or 0.00692807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.15 or 0.00585788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00069639 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.74 or 0.00459881 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

