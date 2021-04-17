EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

Get EXFO alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EXFO. TheStreet upgraded shares of EXFO from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.39.

NASDAQ EXFO opened at $3.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. EXFO has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.84 million, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.37.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EXFO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EXFO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in EXFO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXFO (EXFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.