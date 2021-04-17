Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.17.

ES opened at $89.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.91. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

